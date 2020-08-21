Feds Seize Luxury Boat Bought With ‘We Build The Wall’ Funds

We've posted about Kolfage before, how he bought his million dollar fishing boat soon after the GoFundMe for 'We Build the Wall' took off, and raised over $25mil. And we mentioned that 'Warfighter' was seized when Kolfage, Steve Bannon, and others were arrested today. But there's just such delicious irony in the fact that Kolfage was literally parading his boat last month in a July 4th Trump Boat parade that it's worth sharing that video as well. You can see 'Warfighter' at about the 19sec mark.

Source: Task and Purpose



Brian Kolfage, the wounded Iraq veteran indicted for fraud on Thursday, allegedly used fundraising efforts surrounding a privately-built wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to fund a "lavish lifestyle" which included the purchase of a boat he named 'Warfighter,' according to prosecutors. Kolfage, along with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. A former Air Force security forces defender who lost both legs and his right arm while serving in Iraq, Kolfage had raised more than $25 million through GoFundMe for a privately built wall along the southwestern border since December 2018.

And what did they do with the money, one might ask? For now, we know that some luxury items were seized, including a Land Rover and a well-appointed 40-foot Jupiter Marine, probably worth around a milllion dollars.

As a result of the indictment, the U.S. government has seized millions of dollars in funds from multiple bank accounts belonging to the border wall effort, as well as any of Kolfage's property that "constitutes or is derived from proceeds traceable to the commission" of his alleged fraud. That includes a 40-foot Jupiter Marine 41 SB fishing boat, according to the Jupiter Marine website, which features "premium yacht amenities with dependable outboard propulsion without sacrificing thoughtful fishability."

It gets better: Kolfage used boat he bought with illegally-siphoned "We Build the Wall" funds to sail in the July 4 Trump boat parade in Destin, Florida https://t.co/eyK1WOvWWf (spotted by @ZacAlf) pic.twitter.com/uEUuQx0Yle — Evan Hill (@evanchill) August 20, 2020