Wall GoFundMe Guy Just Got Himself A $1 Million Yacht

Doubtless, the Trump cult will admire this guy's pluck and ingenuity in bilking millions off of them, right?
I'm not exactly sure, but the boat in question looks like a Jupiter 41SB, which if new would set you back around a million dollars.
Nice work if you can get it, eh?
Source: The Stern Facts
A source close to the Florida man who raised over $22 million on GoFundMe in the “We The People Will Build the Wall” campaign just revealed today that the money has been diverted to pay for a ‘million dollar’ yacht and high-flying lifestyle.
This article draws on the use of an anonymous source whose identity is being protected because they stepped forward to expose what they believe is a wrong-doing or possibly criminal fraud by the Wall GoFundMe campaign that received over 300,000 individual donations.***
That source is a known activist that is pro-Trump and has gone on Fox News for his bipartisan cause. The source told The Stern Facts that they “ironically” know Brian Kolfage, who built that Wall Go Fund Me page.
According to the source, Brian Kolfage personally confided that was “broke” last year after his “really fake” news empire collapsed and Facebook “deplatformed” him.
That anonymous source shared an Instagram post highlighting Kolfage’s recent purchase of a fine seagoing vessel which they believe is “close to a million dollars.”
View this post on Instagram
Got the battle wagon ready today!! @jupitermarine @theshipschandler @centerconsolesonly @yamahaoutboards @boatsgonewild @dream_boats_ @boats.daily @expressboatsonly @captainvinnielasorsa @freedomfighteroutdoors @sandestin #florida #30a #destin #sandestin #sowal #floridakeys #floridaliving #boat #boatlife #fishing #fishinglife #fish
Comments