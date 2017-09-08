Eric Bolling OUT At Fox News

Welp, apparently sending unsolicited dick pics CAN get you fired from Fox News. Yes, it's true, Eric Bolling, sender of pic of a (probably) tiny pee pee, has been shown the door at Fox.

Huffington Post reports that Bolling was given his pink slip this afternoon, confirmed by Fo News. Just a month ago, Yashar Ali reported that numerous people had been on the receiving end of photos and lewd texts from Bolling.

For the initial story, Huffington Post spoke with a staggering 14 sources! Ali reported:

The women did not solicit the messages, which they told colleagues were deeply upsetting and offensive. One of the recipients said that when she replied to Bolling via text, telling him never to send her such photos again, he did not respond. Four people, outside of the recipients, confirmed to HuffPost they’d seen the photo, and eight others said the recipients had spoken to them about it.

Bolling denied the story was true and actually filed a lawsuit for $50 MILLION dollars against the reporter.

Bolling's show "Fox News Specialists" will be cancelled as well. Fox put out a statement that said: “Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably. We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

In the words of the band Queen:

Another one bites the dust

Another one bites the dust

And another one gone, and another one gone

Another one bites the dust, yeah

Hey, I'm gonna get you too

Another one bites the dust



Don't let the door hit you on the way out.