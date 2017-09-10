Florida Sheriff To Gun Nuts: Don't Shoot At Hurricane Irma, Morons

Guess what happens if you shoot your guns at a hurricane...

Does the hurricane run away?

Change it's mind and switch course?

Fall over and cry?

NO.

Nothing happens. You waste bullets and the hurricane continues and your bullet falls down somewhere else and may hurt someone.

Well, gun nuts in Florida apparently don't realize that their super manly, strong, metal phallic appendage aren't tough enough to take on Mother Nature. Realizing the humor of it all, a Facebook user named Ryon Edwards started a group called Shoot At Hurricane Irma. Edwards swears it is a joke.

"I figured (law enforcement officers) of all people would understand the humor behind (the group)." He said he is surprised by the popularity of the group and thinks it might be because people didn't realize it was a joke. Whomp whomp.

The Pasco Sheriff's Department was concerned enough to post this tweet:

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

There are no reports of anyone shooting at Hurricane Irma as of yet.

