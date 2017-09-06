FL Sheriff Orders ID Checks At Hurricane Shelters So He Can Jail People With Warrants

A Florida sheriff stirred up controversy this week after he revealed that deputies would be checking IDs at local hurricane shelters and arresting anyone with an outstanding warrant, which can be issued for something as common as a traffic ticket.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd warned that "sworn LEOs will be at every shelter, checking IDs." Judd said that in addition to weeding out sex offenders, officers would be apprehending anyone with an outstanding warrant.

If you go to a shelter for #Irma, be advised: sworn LEOs will be at every shelter, checking IDs. Sex offenders/predators will not be allowed — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail https://t.co/Qj5GX9XQBi — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carrie Horstman told the Orlando Sentinel that officers "are legally obligated to take a person into custody if they have a warrant.”

But Judd's warning immediately generated a backlash on Twitter.

Of all the gross things that America has invented and mass-produced, Aspiring Celebrity Tough Guy Sheriffs have to be about the grossest. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) September 6, 2017

Even today, with the bar at subsoil level, I am gobsmacked by this. That guy is a complete sociopath. — David Roy (@david_roy) September 6, 2017

Love to endanger the lives of people in an attempt to get on Hannity for five minutes. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) September 6, 2017

So basically this guy is encouraging anyone with a warrant, which are issued for things such as outstanding parking tickets, to risk death? — Alt Sarah H. Sanders (@AltUSPressSec) September 6, 2017

This definitely won't cause anyone to try to ride out the storm because they have too many unpaid parking tickets or whatever. Good job — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) September 6, 2017