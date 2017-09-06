FL Sheriff Orders ID Checks At Hurricane Shelters So He Can Jail People With Warrants

By David
A Florida sheriff stirred up controversy this week after he revealed that deputies would be checking IDs at local hurricane shelters and arresting anyone with an outstanding warrant, which can be issued for something as common as a traffic ticket.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd warned that "sworn LEOs will be at every shelter, checking IDs." Judd said that in addition to weeding out sex offenders, officers would be apprehending anyone with an outstanding warrant.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carrie Horstman told the Orlando Sentinel that officers "are legally obligated to take a person into custody if they have a warrant.”

But Judd's warning immediately generated a backlash on Twitter.

