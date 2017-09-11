As Day Dawns, Massive Damage From Irma Revealed

By Susie Madrak
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

As the sun rises, Floridians are assessing the damage from Hurricane Irma throughout the state. Six million homes are without power and Jacksonville, not even in the original cone of potential damage, was hit hard with record flooding. After moving inland, the storm is now battering southern Georgia:

Meanwhile, in the Florida Keys:

In the Tampa Bay area, at highest risk for damage, the storm did not make landfall and residents dodged a bullet:

Everglades City was hit hard, and is still cut off by water:

Miami is looking better this morning:

When you see pictures like this, it becomes obvious why building on places like Marco Island is such a crap shoot:

More news as the day progresses.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV