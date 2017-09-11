As Day Dawns, Massive Damage From Irma Revealed
As the sun rises, Floridians are assessing the damage from Hurricane Irma throughout the state. Six million homes are without power and Jacksonville, not even in the original cone of potential damage, was hit hard with record flooding. After moving inland, the storm is now battering southern Georgia:
Meanwhile, in the Florida Keys:
In the Tampa Bay area, at highest risk for damage, the storm did not make landfall and residents dodged a bullet:
Everglades City was hit hard, and is still cut off by water:
Miami is looking better this morning:
When you see pictures like this, it becomes obvious why building on places like Marco Island is such a crap shoot:
More news as the day progresses.
