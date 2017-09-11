As Day Dawns, Massive Damage From Irma Revealed

As the sun rises, Floridians are assessing the damage from Hurricane Irma throughout the state. Six million homes are without power and Jacksonville, not even in the original cone of potential damage, was hit hard with record flooding. After moving inland, the storm is now battering southern Georgia:

15 inches of rain has fallen in Jacksonville since the storm began and the Saint John River is overflowing now https://t.co/R2Us5896aD pic.twitter.com/HG7ah90LnF — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 11, 2017

Tropical Storm Irma is causing severe flooding in the Jacksonville & Orlando areas. Nearly 6 million homes and businesses are without power pic.twitter.com/RQdMvm4ak9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 11, 2017

.@RepCurbelo: "Only after the sun rises today will we know exactly what the extent of the damage is" in Florida Keys https://t.co/EbDKaWfQlg — New Day (@NewDay) September 11, 2017

THIS IS WHY FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY WAS ISSUED: Serious flooding in Downtown Jacksonville right now. (video: @ChrisHongTU) pic.twitter.com/5fYslgEy2V — Meilin Tompkins (@MeilinTompkins) September 11, 2017

Meanwhile, in the Florida Keys:

WATCH: Curator: Hemingway House in the Keys is intact -- and the 54 six-toed cats are safe -- after Hurricane #Irma. https://t.co/MwjXQqHx9Z — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 11, 2017

WATCH: In the Florida Keys tonight, a resident tells @GadiNBC that 70-80% of some 100 homes "are totaled" by Hurricane #Irma. pic.twitter.com/QJmJ129q9o — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 10, 2017

“We are assessing that...we have to make sure every bridge is safe,” Gov. Scott says on ability to drive to the Keys, where he’s headed now pic.twitter.com/NS4rj5eFAW — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 11, 2017

The Florida Keys face what one official called a humanitarian crisis. @Elaine_Quijano is in Key Largo with a glimpse of the damage: pic.twitter.com/B90OZTzqgU — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 11, 2017

In the Tampa Bay area, at highest risk for damage, the storm did not make landfall and residents dodged a bullet:

Line out the door at Fray's Donut House on 34th Street this morning. Dunkin Donuts across the street is still closed. #tbtirma pic.twitter.com/GuV19J7W1n

Downtown St. Pete seems to have fared pretty well. Tropicana Field looks OK, too. #TBTIrma pic.twitter.com/FCV8f7k5i2 — Allison Graves (@AllisonBGraves) September 11, 2017

Everglades City was hit hard, and is still cut off by water:

Fast rising not finished#Irma#Jim Cantore# don't forget Everglades City pic.twitter.com/n8aosZJoJf — Liza Wells (@WellsLiza) September 10, 2017

Miami is looking better this morning:

Brickell Ave. in #Miami at 4 PM Sunday & at 7:30 AM Monday. The surge from #Irma was blown back into the Bay last night with a S/SW wind. pic.twitter.com/3DzPxbdLbM — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 11, 2017

When you see pictures like this, it becomes obvious why building on places like Marco Island is such a crap shoot:

..a place I've known my entire life. My heart is with you, Marco Island. 🖤



Prayers for my family & friends.#MarcoIsland #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/MufoxR0YgB — Janalyn Vanderjagt (@JanalynV) September 10, 2017

More news as the day progresses.