Is it still too early to talk about climate change? Ha ha, just kidding! We've always had weather, amirite?

More bad news: We now have Tropical Storm #Jose in the Atlantic behind #Irma. Expected to become a hurricane in 36-48 hours. pic.twitter.com/pGP3gHLEcI — Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) September 5, 2017

.@Ginger_Zee: Irma passed over Barbuda with winds so strong the anemometer, the instrument measuring the wind, broke https://t.co/cZUdmVms2b pic.twitter.com/8FHVav2M53 — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2017

Look at the videos from the island of St. Martin, which took a direct hit.

St. Maarten gets blasted overnight by the eye wall of Hurricane #Irma

Listen to the road of the wind. pic.twitter.com/r5ehqxzNhu — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 6, 2017

Extreme conditions in St Martin currently as it's being affected by #HurricaneIrma dangerous out there. RT: FB #Irma pic.twitter.com/YYcSq5NWZ3 — Dave Peter (@dave1020) September 6, 2017

This is St. Bart's:

Now Florida prepares:

Hurricane #Irma "is bigger than [Hurricane] Andrew. It will have more storm surge than Andrew." - Gov. @FLGovScott to @GMA pic.twitter.com/swtsl6PqIG — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 6, 2017

Gov. Rick Scott urges Floridians to be "aggressive" in responding to Hurricane Irma: "We can rebuild your home, we can't rebuild your life." pic.twitter.com/dKbNc0ZqU7 — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2017

Gov. Scott to @GMA: Irma's "a massive storm...It sure looks like it's gonna barrel right down the middle" of Florida https://t.co/SNljko1MDI pic.twitter.com/ABcGIjGntZ — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2017

Forecast path for Hurricane #Irma and how it may affect the United States pic.twitter.com/jotx0sNSdy — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 6, 2017