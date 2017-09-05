Fox Wants To Be Sure You Know Trump Gave A Black Baby A Kiss

By News Hound Ellen
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Donald Trump returned to Texas over the weekend for a series of photo ops designed to make himself look like a decent, caring person and not the white-supremacist sympathizer using tragedy to sell a hat. Of course, Fox News was more than willing to do its part.

In addition to the above photo that Fox helpfully Tweeted out, Fox made sure we saw Trump showing his personal side in a photo with a woman with her hand on his arm.

You can forget the polls because in Fox World, the people love Trump!

Even when discussing Hurricane Harvey with Texas' Republican governor, Greg Abbott, host Chris Wallace all but asked Abbott to start praising Trump's humanity when he asked the question, "What struck you about his interaction with the people of Houston?"

You can watch the interview below, from the August 3, 2017 Fox News Sunday to see how Abbott answered the question. Spoiler alert: Abbott's answer included the phrase, "warm and compassionate and caring."


Crossposted at News Hounds.
We watch Fox so you don't have to!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV