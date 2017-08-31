Gov. Abbott Disses Trump: VP Pence Has Shown 'Genuine Lord-Empowered Leadership'

Governor Greg Abbott threw some shade on Trump's visit to Texas during Hurricane Harvey by introducing Mike Pence as "a man who's shown genuine Lord-empowered leadership as the Vice President of the United States."

Pence and the Second lady Pence, joined Gov. Abbott outside the First Baptist Church in Rockport, Texas to do the job that Trump failed to do.

Gov. Abbott said, "There's a man with us here today, who is a long time friend of mine. A long time friend of Texas."

The governor continued, "He's a man who understands what it means to govern having been a former governor himself. He's a man who's shown GENUINE Lord-empowered leadership as the Vice President of the United States."

"I want to introduce to you a man who is committed to ensuring along with the president that Texas will rebuild. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Texas, the Vice President of the United States of America, Mike Pence."

it looked more like a revival meeting than a press conference, as Pence promised to stay with the Lone Star State until it is rebuilt, "bigger and better than ever before."

Pence didn't mention the size of the crowd.

"What a crowd, what a turnout."