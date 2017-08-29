Trump Celebrates Trump On Hurricane Tour: 'What A Crowd, What A Turnout!'

By John Amato
up

Donald Trump took a few minutes to address some supporters during his visit to a Corpus Christi firehouse, but instead of issuing comforting words to those suffering in Houston, he thanked those who came out to support him.

"I just want to say, we love you, you are special, we're here to take care, it's going well, and I want to thank you for coming out," Trump said as he stood on some sort of platform.

"We're going to get you back and operating immediately. Thank you, everybody. What a crowd, what a turnout."

I'm shocked he didn't mention his incredible electoral college victory, which was as historic as this flood!


