In A Time Of Disaster Social Media Is Power

While social media receives a lot of negative press, during times like this, when a state is being ravaged by a devastating hurricane, social media can also become a vital tool. It's a great way to get information out to the people that need it, as well as a way to reconnect those that got separated by Mother Nature's fury.

I will break from my tradition of bashing this White House and say that they have been using the power of Twitter to relay information. the @WhiteHouse, the @Cabinet and the @PressSec have all been retweeting information throughout the day.

But even with those accounts doing it, one hasn't That would be the account of Donald Trump. And not just the @realDonaldTrump account, but also the @POTUS account. Each one of those accounts have more followers than the combined total of the three I mentioned above.

Donald Trump loves bragging about his 30+ million followers and how it is a way for him to get "unfiltered information" out. Yet today his tweets have consisted of bashing the Democrats, pushing a book and boasting about what a great job he has done during this disaster. The @POTUS account has done none of this. It's been radio silent since yesterday.

So if our "President" really thinks he has the power to reach the masses through his cherished Twitter account, why doesn't he do it at a time when people really need to hear from leadership? No special messages or anything. Just a simple retweet will do. He sure has no problem doing this when a bot posts something he likes.