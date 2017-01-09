Kellyanne Conway Brags To Pat Robertson About Trump's 'Humility'

Kellyanne Conway tells the "700 Club's" Pat Robertson that the most notable characteristic which stands out to her is Trump's "humility."

No, really.

We can associate many traits to President Trump, humility isn't one of them. And having someone brag about "humility"? Jesus wept.

Kellyanne Conway had disappeared after Charlottesville, but has suddenly resurfaced on TV to discuss Hurricane Harvey and cover for her boss again.

Christian and Evangelical community leaders like Robertson and Jerry Falwell jr., have done their best to normalize the unhinged ramblings of their so-called president to their flocks.

This interview furthers their efforts to transform a man who arrogantly went ballistic on the events in Charlottesville to one of being humble, kindhearted and caring.

Conway joined Robertson for a sophomoric and soft pedaled interview on August 29th. To start off the interview, Pat asked this hard boiled question:

"What's the one thing you think about Donald Trump, you've got to know him pretty well. What characteristic stands out in your mind?"

"It's one that most of the media never associate with him and I would say humility. The president understands the awesomeness of this job, he understands what a dangerous world in which we live," Conway said.

She actually had the nerve to say, “President Trump and his family have sacrificed mightily for him to vie for the presidency and indeed hold the presidency."

Trump is still running his businesses out of the White House and making millions doing so.

Even Robertson was surprised by her answer and asked when that humility came upon him since Trump was a "pretty arrogant guy." She responded, "You'd have to ask him."

(h/t Right Wing Watch)