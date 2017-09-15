Terror Attack In London Subway Injures 22; No Deaths
An explosive device exploded at a London subway station at rush hour today, injuring 22 people and causing a stampede at the scene.
El Presidente Cheeto offered his usual unhelpful and self-serving thoughts.
"Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!" he wrote.
In doing so, he demonstrated his usual lack of empathy for the victims.
Did he just share British intelligence?
Comments