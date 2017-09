President Trump helps distribute meals and takes pictures with storm victims at a hurricane relief center in Houston https://t.co/qRUgeO1g0H

Look, Trump smiled for a photo! With a black person!

And the First Lady is handing out food to flood victims, just like a human being!

See how much they care! We are so lucky to have White House Barbie and Ken!

WATCH: President Trump loads a man's pickup truck with supplies in Houston https://t.co/GDf559LNXI — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 2, 2017

Meanwhile, he continues to defund government agencies:

AP: Houston ultra-polluted Superfund sites are flooded, raising concerns about toxins.



But the EPA is not on scene. https://t.co/aaiCf3mKAj — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 2, 2017

For low-income Texans, a tougher road to recovery after Hurricane Harvey https://t.co/lhUjrIWwN0 — Deep State Seahawk (@word_34) September 2, 2017