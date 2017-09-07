Wingers Will Say Anything To Keep Denying Global Warming

Alex Jones cannot accept the fact that there is a Category 5 hurricane bearing down on Florida after roaring through the Caribbean which has been predicted for several years now by climate change scientists and global warming concerns.

It isn't like we all haven't known that hurricanes were likely to become more intense, or that storms would become more powerful, wetter and more damaging. For years, we've been told that will happen.

But when you are a climate denier and a lunatic like Alex Jones, you simply cannot abide. There is no surrender, no admission that maybe you were wrong even when you're staring into the eye of Hurricane Irma and she is swallowing the Caribbean in real time.

Instead, you blame mysterious government operatives for "geoengineering" the weather.

"I’m not saying [Hurricane] Irma is geoengineered," Jones said. "But there is geoengineering going on secretly in the United States; they admit the program is happening, they just have the details secret."

That's right, folks, this is a science experiment run amok.

"They admit there is weather modification going on in China, Dubai, Russia, the E.U. Everybody does it," he continued. (Well, then! No worries, right?)

"There’s thousands of private companies doing it on a micro level. But there’s a lot of advanced technology that we don’t know about. In 1967 the Stanford Research Institute certified -- this was declassified in 2006, I interviewed the scientist involved when it first got declassified, Ben Livingston, meteorologist, who was the father of it, he was 90 years old then -- and the left is saying, “Oh, climate change is here. It’s time to talk about geoengineering.” They’re the ones already doing it. They’re claiming we’re geoengineering, as individuals, so we’re guilty. Let them have control of the atmosphere and they’ll save us. See how they take over?"

See how that works? He really has a gift for turning bullshit into fact and then taking whatever they're doing and putting it back on others. We call that gaslighting in the reality-based world.

Also, Hollywood is apparently complicit.

"So, regardless, geoengineering is going on. They’re trying to blame us, saying it’s happening, individuals, but then claiming the elite are doing nothing. Meanwhile, though, right on time with these superstorms, we have the new film Geoengineering (sic) 2017, coming soon on October 20. Oh, just a little bit more than a month or so after Irma is set to hit. Isn’t that just perfect timing? Like all these race war films they’ve been putting out. This is starting to get suspicious. Here it is, Geostorm."

So to review. In Alex Jones' tiny little fevered brain, corporations and other entities are tampering with the weather but if that's not happening then it's Hollywood trying to convince us that global warming is real and lying to everyone about the conspiracy to utterly screw up the weather and warm up the planet.

If you followed that, get help. Also, in case Alex Jones isn't enough, Rush Limbaugh also doubled down.

You know that reporter that got clocked by the Republican out in [Montana], Ben Jacobs, is it? Well, apparently, this guy heard, well I don't think he heard. I don't think any of these people actually listen. They probably got an out-of-context, erroneous report of things I didn't say yesterday. And he tweeted that I am a hurricane denier. Which, by the way, does that not prove that these people are using this storm to advance the climate change agenda, which was one of my focal points yesterday?

I really hope Rush Limbaugh stays plopped in his Palm Beach home and lets that liberal invention of a hurricane wash right over him.

