Alex Jones Is Convinced Sandy Hook Defamation Lawsuit Will Lead To His Assassination

Now that the Sandy Hook parents are holding Alex Jones' feet to the fire for his craven, disgusting claims that their precious children weren't actually killed and they were inventing it, Alex Jones is alone and afraid.

Very afraid, because he knows they will prevail. And because he knows that with each day that passes, he is closer and closer to irrelevance.

Today he worried that the existence of a lawsuit is just the very beginning of a "globalist" plot to assassinate him. (We all do know what he means by "globalist", right?)

Transcript via Media Matters:

ALEX JONES (HOST): Coming up at the end of the hour, in the next segment, I’m going to go over the AP [Associated Press] actually being somewhat honest about what I’ve really said about Sandy Hook versus the rest of the media. And it’s not that I’m running away from saying I think it was a hoax if it was a hoax. For four years I’ve said I think people really died there. And they know that. The suit by the media, by the Democrats, using the poor parents, is meant to just demonize yours truly building up to something big. They physically, I can guarantee you, want to assassinate my character ahead of setting me up, putting me in prison, or having me killed. If you don’t think the globalists don’t kill people all day -- they’ve hijacked America, they killed President Kennedy, they’re trying to kill President Trump. They’re trying to stop this country being restored. And they’re using a lot of people to demonize their opposition in the wake of it. And so a lot of people are asking me how I’m doing. I am doing great, thanks to you.

I'm sure none of Jones' whack listeners scratched their head at the claim that anyone wants to "physically" assassinate his character, because all they hear is "globalist" and "having me killed."

To sane people, Alex Jones is absurd. But to the Deluded Ones who follow him in cult-like fashion, it's a dog whistle meant to keep them afraid and paranoid, just like Jones himself.

YouTube should cut him off, but if they don't, the next best thing would be his ill-gotten gains being given to the grieving families in Sandy Hook.