BREAKING: Alex Jones Found Guilty In Sandy Hook Defamation Suits

Some justice finally meted out to a horrible conspiracy freak.
By John AmatoNovember 15, 2021

At long last, justice for the Sandy Hook parents, whose suffering was lied about and exploited by Alex Jones. Jones slandered them for money and clicks.

The New York Times reports that since Alex Jones refused to turn over the documents ordered by the Connecticut court, which included financial records, he was guilty by default.

A superior court in Connecticut granted a sweeping victory to the families of eight people killed in a 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., suing the far-right broadcaster and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars media outlet for defamation.

The judge in Connecticut ruled on Monday that because Mr. Jones refused to turn over documents ordered by the courts, including financial records, he was guilty by default. The ruling combines with three previous rulings in Texas to grant the families of 10 Sandy Hook shooting victims four victories in four defamation lawsuits against Mr. Jones.

Juries in both states will next decide how much Mr. Jones should pay the families in damages, atop court costs. Those trials are scheduled for next year in both states.

Jones never had any kind of defense for his insane slander. He called the Sandy Hook massacre, which killed 26 people, including 20 children, a "false flag operation."

Jones was making tons of money off of his deranged ravings about Sandy Hook, even claiming some parents were actors in their scheme against the second amendment.

Unfortunately, the MAGA cult survives and thrives on lies and conspiracies and their fever swamp of media machines are making huge profits because of them. I only hope the jury metes out enough of a financial punishment to give pause to some of these scumbags in the future.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue