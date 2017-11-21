Federal Judge Permanently Blocks Trump From Withholding Federal Funding From Sanctuary Cities

Donald Trump just lost again in Federal Court. This time it wasn't in relation to his Muslim Ban. This time it was related to his attempt at cutting federal funding to sanctuary cities. Well, a federal judge just permanently blocked him from cutting funding.

The Hill is reporting that Judge William Orrick rules that Trump's order was "unconstitutional on its face."

In his ruling, he said:

"The defendants are permanently enjoined from enforcing Section 9(a) of the Executive Order against jurisdictions they deem as sanctuary jurisdictions. Because Section 9(a) is unconstitutional on its face, and not simply in its application to the plaintiffs here, a nationwide injunction against the defendants other than President Trump is appropriate."

This follows 6 months after Orrick's temporary ruling that blocked Trump's order to withhold funding from cities that refused to comply with the Trump administration excessive immigration enforcement in San Francisco and Santa Clara County, California.

