Fox Business On Sanctuary Cities Ruling: 'Judges Have Become Legislators' Because 'Democrats Can't Win'

On Fox Business, host Stuart Varney and Harlan Hill were livid that a federal judge permanently blocked Trump's executive order that denies funding to "sanctuary cities."

Host Stuart Varney summed up the ruling by District Judge William H. Orrick against the Trump administration.

Varney, "I call that a big loss."

Fox Business keeps as their constant guest Harlan Hill because he claims he is "a former Bernie Sanders supporter." But Harlan wound up on the 'Trump For President' advisory board and is now paid by the Fox Business Network?

And now his job is to sit in a bow tie and agree with Stuart Varney.

"Absolutely, " he said.

And then as usual , Hill made out that this specific court ruling against Trump must be a Democratic conspiracy against Republicans. Some liberal he is.

Trump's order tried to use federal funding threats to force cities to assist ICE in deporting undocumented workers. That act, threating the funding that is unrelated to immigration in any way to get some cooperation on deportation was deemed unconstitutional.

But not according to Harlan Hill!

Hill said, "You know why this is happening? Do you know why the courts are injecting themselves into big American political policy?"

Maybe it's their job to rule on cases that come before their courts, Harlan?

Hill continued, "It's because Democrats can't win so judges have become activists. They've become legislators and that's not the role of the courts. It's because Democrats have no role in running this country, in legislating... because they lost across the country in every state house and at the federal level."

Jerry Falwell Sr., James Dobson and Pat Robertson would be proud of this bogus argument.

Also, his argument is moot because in California, Democrats have a stronghold in governing at all levels.

PS. Harlan Hill is an idiot.

Varney replied, "Your point is that the courts are legislating?"

"Absolutely."

Varney was perturbed because the ruling is permanent.

Hill replied, "It's outrageous and if anyone thinks this Justice Department is going to take this laying down, they have a surprise in store for them. They will fight this tooth and nail--and we should."

When a judge rules against a conservative, or Trump, it's a conspiracy, but when their rulings come down and support them, it's right and just.