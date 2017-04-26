Foiled Again! Judge Blocks Another Trump Order!

Talking Points Memo is reporting that another Trump order has been foiled once again.

Judge William Orrick granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday against section 9(a) of Executive Order 13768, signed Jan. 25, which sought to ensure in part that “jurisdictions that fail to comply with applicable federal law do not receive Federal funds, except as mandated by law.”

Judge Orrick found that because the Constitution gives Congress spending power, the Trump order to cut off federal spending to sanctuary cities for not complying with immigration laws is unconstitutional. The Executive branch cannot issue orders regarding funding. Even Attorney General Jeff Sessions' threats to cut grants to those cities refusing to comply with his immigration round ups are unconstitutional.

Sanctuary cities may continue to provide assistance to their citizens without being forced to act as immigration agents. Perhaps the Trump administration should consider reading the Constitution before issuing orders.

Do you think they're tired of all this winning yet?