Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Grothman Again Wants To Legalize Racism

US Rep Glenn Grothman has once again reintroduced the Ending Sanctuary Cities Act.
By Chris capper Li...
Grothman Again Wants To Legalize Racism
Image from: Grothman's FB page

Glenn Grothman issued a press release on Tuesday boasting about how he is once again reintroducing the Ending Sanctuary Cities Act. The reason he is doing this is well documented and intuitive - he hates anyone who isn't a white, straight man. He sees it as a bonus that he also gets to take a potshot at Biden in the process.

From the release (emphasis mine)

“Our job is to keep Americans safe and our country secure, and so-called sanctuary cities impede our ability to do just that,” said Grothman. “Not enforcing our current immigration laws is a public safety issue. We need to hold states accountable for disobeying federal immigration laws and harboring criminal illegal aliens who sometimes turn out to be criminals.

“It is more important now than ever to reestablish control of our country’s immigration system. Since President Biden took office, illegal border crossings have skyrocketed. The surge can be traced back to his politically motivated executive orders to stop construction of the border wall system, canceling the agreement with Mexico to hold asylum seekers in Mexico as they await a trial, and his squishy immigration rhetoric that has led some to believe our borders are open.

Mmmm, criminals who sometimes turn out to be criminals. Who's have ever thunk it?

And if that glaring lack of logic wasn't enough, at the very end of his release, he wants to make sure everyone knows that he is a moron:

The term “criminal illegal alien” refers to non-citizens who are in the U.S. illegally and have prior criminal charges or convictions and not to illegal or undocumented immigrants as a whole.

The bad news for Grothman is that US law already says it's illegal for "criminal illegal aliens" to be in the country. The redundancy of this motion has now entered the absurd.

He wants to introduce a law that is already in the books because criminals could be, y'know, criminals.

Doesn't he have a legislative aide that would catch these sort of things?

I only hope that this bill, which isn't going to go anywhere again, doesn't fly too low to be off of AOC's radar. I would love to see her tear him up one side and down the other. Grothman wouldn't stand a chance.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team