Huckabee Sanders: 'The President Hasn't Admitted Wrongdoing' In Sexual Assault Cases

Sarah Huckabee Sanders had the absolute nerve to attack Al Franken by saying that he had admitted to one incident, but Trump had not admitted to anything, suggesting that somehow he is innocent of all claims because he refuses to own his own despicable behavior toward women.

Here, for Huckabee Sanders' benefit, is Donald J. Trump describing exactly what he did to women, unapologetically.

"Trump: Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.... Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything."

I THINK THAT'S AN ADMISSION OF WRONGDOING. Just sayin'.

Natasha Stoynoff confirms that Trump grabbed her and just started kissing her.

“We walked into that room alone, and Trump shut the door behind us. I turned around, and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat,” she writes.

All of Trump's accusers' stories confirm that what he said on that recording was not just "locker room talk," but instead an accurate description of exactly how he approached and treats women.

But Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks the language of lies so fluently that she actually expects us all to forget everything and accept her claim that all sixteen women are liars because Trump says they are.

No.