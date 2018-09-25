Huckabee Sanders Dodges Question, Why Trump Always Believes 'The Man'

Trump's press secretary sidestepped Good Morning America's question as to why Trump always takes the side of the 'man' when it comes to sexual assault allegations made by women.

During a heated interview with George Stephanopolous on GMA , Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh claiming that if you're a conservative Republican you are treated terribly.

The "same old, same old" and tired grievance politics excuse.

Sanders then attacked the Democrats and Diane Feinstein for turning the hearing into a "political process. "

Sarah, confirming any presidential nominee for any position in government is a political process.

It's the GOP that refuses to have an FBI investigation into the new allegations against him since there is a precedent for this. And then they put Brett Kavanaugh and his wife on Fox News last night in an unprecedented interview so he could use celibacy as his defense?

Stephanopolous struck.

"It does seem, though, that the president has already reached a judgment about their stories and there does seem to be a pattern here."

He continued, "When Roy Moore is accused when Bill O'Reilly is accused when Roger Ailes is accused, when Rob Porter is accused and now when Brett Kavanaugh is accused, the president consistently, every single time, takes the side of the man."

Sarah Sanders response was to use the Kellyanne Conway trick to defect away from Trump or their party and blame somebody else instead of answering a direct question.

Sanders said, "It's interesting that you say that. It's a lot of Democrats that like to ignore Keith Ellison and Corey Booker. They love to fight and champion women until they disagree with them."

George replied, "Al Franken lost his job in the Senate."

She replied, "And a number of other Democrats should have the same type of scrutiny. Look the president... "

George interrupted, "What's the answer to my question? Every single time the president has taken the side of the man against women accusers."

Sanders, "That's not true and in this case, the president knows Brett Kavanaugh. He has heard his story...."

Trump's press secretary could not come up with one instance where Trump did side with a woman when it affected him or his party, only to fib and say it just ain't so. That's not a response, Sarah.

Stephanopolous is correct, except when it pertains to Republicans accused of sexual assault and not when it comes to men from the Democratic side of the aisle. Then Trump likes to weigh in.

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

This from a man who has over a baker's dozen of sexual assault allegations made against him, told the world he is a sexual assaulter with no conscience and who has paid a lot of money to silence other woman from talking about his extramarital affairs.

Back to you, Sarah.