MSNBC, CNN Praise Shep Smith For Debunking The Uranium One Lies On Fox News

Nicolle Wallace, host of MSNBC's Deadline: White House and CNN's New Day all were grateful that Shep Smith behaved like a journalist for much of his career and for taking the time to debunk the phony Uranium One story that Fox News has been promoting incessantly.

On Tuesday, the Fox News host took some time to debunk the Uranium One story that much of his network and many of Trump's apology and propaganda team are promoting.

It's a coordinated effort to draw attention away from an ineffective and tumultuous White House that is worried about Bob Mueller's special counsel investigation Russia' influence on the election is getting too close for comfort. And attacking the Clintons still is the Trump administration fall-back position.

Trump has used much of his bully pulpit as a call to his supporters and the DOJ to go after his political rivals and prosecute Hillary.

Yesterday, Wallace did a segment on Smith and played some video of his show.

Wallace said, "On Fox News, yes, Fox News debunking one of the president's theories. One he's repeatedly called for a special prosecutor to investigate. Now even his own Attorney General is suggesting there's no basis, based on what we know."

She turned to her panel as asked, "As Republicans, how extraordinary it is for a Fox News anchor to rebuke the real whole purpose that animates one of there prime-time anchor's Hannity) entire program?"

Elise Jordan and Bret Stephens both praised him.

Switching of to this morning's New Day on CNN, Brian Stelter, Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo discussed how the right wing media was downplaying Roy Moore's troubles and hyping Uranium One.

Cuomo said, "We saw that with the Uranium One thing. So, Shep Smith decides to do what we do all the time, which is to test what an allegation is about one of these things. Uranium One is a complete red herring for people, and people on Fox tout about it. Some of them call it the "real Russia scandal," which is just a bunch of b.s., and now Shep comes forward and does the job of journalism, and shows how that's not true. What does that mean for Fox?"

Media critic Brian Stelter replied, "He is increasingly sticking out like a sore thumb on Fox News. I think it's great that Shep Smith is there. It makes a lot of sense that he is a real journalist trying to explain what is really going on in the midst of all these pro-Trump opinion shows. But he does stick out like a sore thumb, and it must create some tension behind the scenes."

Shep does stick out like a sore thumb because he takes the time to look at facts and then give an honest analysis, much to Fox News zealots' disgust.