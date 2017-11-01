Shep Smith Defends CNN From Trump’s 'Belittling And Delegitimizing' Of A CNN Journalist

Fox News' Shep Smith did not take kindly to Trump's arrogant display and attacks of CNN's Jim Acosta or CNN as a news service and he delivered a blistering critique at the end of his program today.

After reviewing Trump's press conference, Smith said, "President-elect Trump today told CNN's Jim Acosta that his organization amounts to fake news. CNN's exclusive reporting on the Russian matter was separate, and distinctly different from the document dump executed by an online news property.

He continued, "Though we at Fox News cannot confirm CNN's report, it is our observation that its correspondents followed journalistic standards, and that neither they nor any other journalist should be subjected to belittling and delegitimizing by the president-elect of the United States."

The war on journalism has begun from the foot of the Oval Office now and it looks like Shep Smith can be counted on to be all-in on the good fight against a bully and his crew.