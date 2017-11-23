Philly's Mayor: 'Our President Is A Bully And A Punk'

Jim Kenney lambasted Trump's decision to give Haitians and others affected by natural disasters 18 months to leave the country.

Source: CBS News

Philadelphia's Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney called President Trump a "bully" and a "punk" on Wednesday after the administration announced it is giving Haitians and other immigrants affected by natural disasters 18 months to leave the U.S.

"There's no compassion whatsoever in the White House," Kenney said during an address he gave to City Hall that Philadelphia's local NBC affiliate captured on camera. "And I'm just beside myself with sadness because our president is a bully, our president is a punk, and he just doesn't get it."

"I don't know where he was raised, but his family didn't do a good job raising that guy, I tell you the truth," Kenney continued. "And I just can't express any more deeply my disappointment with where our country is headed, and where we've been. And it's only been a year of this nonsense and chaos."