Friday News Dump: Philly Officials Apologize For Tear Gas Attack, And Other News

Then we saw an egregious use of tear gas. Protesters complied and were trying to leave the highway but they got stuck at a dead end. https://t.co/HJCPEBaO9P pic.twitter.com/mhyq2eBKNq

I don't get to say this often enough, but the New York Times did an absolutely stellar job digging into how Philadelphia police trapped and teargassed protesters during June 1 protests. Even better, they got results. Mayor Jim Kenney has since apologized, and the city has declared a moratorium on the use of gas.

Those of us who pay attention to such things knew something really sketchy had happened. I drive past the place where it happened dozens of times a year, I was very familiar with it and knew there was no way out -- the cops had to be lying. Mayor Kenney backed them up, too -- people felt helpless. So kudos to the Times team that got this out there and held the city accountable.

While covering the various protests against police brutality nationwide, one incident in particular stood out to us. On June 1 in Philadelphia, a protest that began peacefully ended with police using tear gas and pepper spray on the crowd. https://t.co/HJCPEBaO9P pic.twitter.com/7jTmXGqx8o — Nilo Tabrizy (@ntabrizy) June 25, 2020

We watched dozens of videos, reviewed police use of force guidelines and spoke with witnesses to understand how this unfolded. Here’s what we found. https://t.co/HJCPEBaO9P pic.twitter.com/yLHYJknqnA — Nilo Tabrizy (@ntabrizy) June 25, 2020

More than a thousand protesters begin marching. Shortly before 5 p.m., some of them enter the I-676 highway. We don’t see any signs of violence. Then the police move in to clear the road. https://t.co/HJCPEBaO9P pic.twitter.com/A9v5wz4JOB — Nilo Tabrizy (@ntabrizy) June 25, 2020

We saw a protester getting pepper sprayed directly in the face by the police. We found him and interviewed him to understand what happened that day. https://t.co/HJCPEBaO9P pic.twitter.com/GerZCryBTJ — Nilo Tabrizy (@ntabrizy) June 25, 2020

Philadelphia officials put a hold on the use of tear gas after The New York Times revealed the police violated protocols at a protest. Watch our investigation. https://t.co/2XyZh54EeK — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 26, 2020

Amid America's #COVID19 disaster, I must come clean about a lie I spread as a health insurance exec: We spent big $$ to push the idea that Canada's single-payer system was awful & the U.S. system much better. It was a lie & the nations' COVID responses prove it. The truth: (1/6) — Wendell Potter (@wendellpotter) June 25, 2020

Just a reminder that @benshapiro is gaming the Facebook algorithm by leveraging the worst kind of racist and violent content and Facebook is letting him get away with it https://t.co/sZigsHU6x1 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 26, 2020

Here's the transcript of Trump's response when he was asked what are his top priorities for a second term. pic.twitter.com/XKMawRiXFs — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 26, 2020

BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump tells #Hannity viewers that America’s tests are so flawed that “a kid with the sniffles” will test positive for #COVID19. This kind of ridiculous misinformation is why the virus is spreading like a wildfire. #TrumpKillsUS pic.twitter.com/58ZXE8aXHp — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) June 26, 2020

If current trend lines hold, the GOP will lose the White House and the Senate and could lose more seats in the House. That also means they’ll lose some state legislative seats and could put the Democrats in a dominant position for redistricting and the next decade of legislating — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 26, 2020

This is the zenith of anti-social behavior. Remember four months ago when that was a really bad thing?



Co-founder of ReOpen Maryland says he has COVID-19, but won’t help contact tracing efforts https://t.co/brDx9RcxJU — Victoria Brownworth #StopVoterSuppression (@VABVOX) June 26, 2020

Good god, Texas. You actually elected this buffoon. https://t.co/ztyX3rdD2W — Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) June 26, 2020

Fox’s prime-time shows have covered the toppling of statues more than 3 times as much as coronavirus this week https://t.co/9iYFuMY2Dk — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) June 26, 2020

“The brief includes a section pointedly arguing that the Affordable Care Act's pre-existing condition rules must be overturned as well.” https://t.co/e13DYoIe9J — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) June 26, 2020

If 95% of Americans wore face masks in public, it could prevent 33,000 deaths by October 1, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation https://t.co/NCzsD51xbs — CNN (@CNN) June 26, 2020

my latest—Trump’s war vs America; https://t.co/SJPhtSvUJU — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) June 26, 2020

‘People are not listening’: Houston doctor begs Texans to wear masks and stop gathering as hospitals fill up and nurses get sick https://t.co/2KmysJhMRU — Raw Story (@RawStory) June 26, 2020

There are just no words to describe the innocence and humanity of #ElijahMcClain’s last words as police officers took his life for no reason at all. This is why we fight. https://t.co/6PjNxbFFDv — Janai Nelson (@JNelsonLDF) June 26, 2020

Great piece by Ruy Teixeira Opinion | Who Are the Key Voters Turning Against Trump? - The New York Times https://t.co/k3kfGmt7do — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) June 26, 2020

Back when I was in Congress, if Eric Holder so much as smiled at Barack Obama, me & my fellow Republicans screamed.



Bill Barr has quite literally made it is job to protect Donald Trump, and Congressional Republicans don’t say shit. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 26, 2020

HOW DEMOCRACIES DIE: “He threatened the press, joked about ruling for life, bullied everyone..When an investigation threatened to reveal his financial corruption and complicity to criminal acts, he destroyed democracy to remain in power.”-@ruthbenghiathttps://t.co/gerqYEgvsL — Heidi Cuda (@Heidi_Cuda) June 25, 2020

Daily News | We asked a bunch of college coaches, will there be games? | Mike Jensen https://t.co/YoSMwvyWl7 — Philly Daily News (@PhillyDailyNews) June 26, 2020

Markets drop following Fed stress test of banks https://t.co/S1MATudxIH pic.twitter.com/WG6etTAtqs — The Hill (@thehill) June 26, 2020

How Arizona ‘lost control of the epidemic’https://t.co/lmtYhiv3eG — David A. Martinez (@tabatt13) June 26, 2020

Here's What You Need to Know About Elijah McClain's Death (Lucy Tompkins / New York Times)https://t.co/xxhakvPlmqhttps://t.co/FHQR31l1RS — memeorandum (@memeorandum) June 26, 2020

Today I wrote about Jay Clayton, the SEC chair caught up in the U.S. Attorney scandal who thought he could slide over and reach the pinnacle of a NY corporate lawyer's revolving door career... until it all crashed down. https://t.co/NfUXbOYoG3 — David Dayen (@ddayen) June 26, 2020

“John J. Mooney, an inventor of the catalytic converter, the small and ubiquitous device that makes the engines that power everything from cars to lawn mowers less polluting and more fuel efficient, died on June 16 at his home in Wyckoff, N.J. He was 90.” https://t.co/RLa8E9u4gs — Brady Dennis (@brady_dennis) June 26, 2020

This is really not good.



"Senior Defense Department personnel who are perceived as White House critics are resigning or facing reprisal."https://t.co/Z4biFcJSsl — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) June 26, 2020

Building the wall at trump tower pic.twitter.com/qUoVZP3w1l — Shelly Splainin’ (@sheLLbeLL_xo) June 26, 2020



DEPT. OF THE SUN'LL COME OUT TOMORROW

Mississippi town mayor fights back tears as he signs order to remove confederate flags.https://t.co/490XmueY3A pic.twitter.com/SgEmllU82G — Upworthy (@Upworthy) June 25, 2020

Friends! Baby Dog really wants me to play with his squeaky toys. Trouble us, he thinks that all games involve catching my tail, which they DO NOT. So I won’t be joining in. #CatsOfTwitter #Caturday #cats #puppylove #PuppyPlay #SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/4K7LK6k8cW — Malcolm the Cat (@Malcolm_theCat) June 20, 2020

A @Portland_State University grad student was recording the national anthem for their online graduation.



A stranger walked by and heard her. This is what happened:



🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/FHVVTxRwnj — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 25, 2020

Voters in Louisville, Kentucky have only one polling station in the entire city where they can cast their ballot in today's election.



Chef Jose Andres is feeding them all.#Humanity pic.twitter.com/RsPKQrpgSX — Goodable (@Goodable) June 23, 2020

even big kitties are still kitties at heart pic.twitter.com/Uhr5vSkfai — Kittens (@kittensfolder) June 24, 2020

