Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Friday News Dump: Philly Officials Apologize For Tear Gas Attack, And Other News

A New York Times investigation shows that Philadelphia police lied about why they used tear gas and trapped protesters.
By Susie Madrak

I don't get to say this often enough, but the New York Times did an absolutely stellar job digging into how Philadelphia police trapped and teargassed protesters during June 1 protests. Even better, they got results. Mayor Jim Kenney has since apologized, and the city has declared a moratorium on the use of gas.

Those of us who pay attention to such things knew something really sketchy had happened. I drive past the place where it happened dozens of times a year, I was very familiar with it and knew there was no way out -- the cops had to be lying. Mayor Kenney backed them up, too -- people felt helpless. So kudos to the Times team that got this out there and held the city accountable.

*********************************


DEPT. OF THE SUN'LL COME OUT TOMORROW

Have a wonderful, restful weekend -- and remember, wear a mask and keep washing your hands!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us