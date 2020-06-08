White House Stands By Decision To Gas Peaceful Protesters For Photo-Op

During a press briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed that Donald Trump has no regrets for gassing peaceful protesters at Lafayette Park in order to clear out a path for his walk of shame to hold a Bible in the air at a church he doesn't attend.

A reporter asked McEnany if they stood by their violent treatment on peaceful protesters.

"There is no regrets on the part of this White House," she said confidently before claiming many of those decisions were not made at the White House.

She blamed the cover-up general, Attorney General Bill Barr for making those decisions, which she claimed were done without White House knowledge. That is a bald-faced lie, since as soon as the orders were given to clear out Lafayette Park, Trump immediately took his stroll to St. James Church.

Coincidence? I think not.

She also claimed that there were three loud warnings to clear out the peaceful protesters, but as CBS News' anchor of Face the Nation Margaret Brennan told Barr, none of their reporters ever heard those warnings. And if reporters didn't hear the warnings, then neither did the peaceful protesters.

Their thuggish behavior was all in service of Donald Trump wanting to simply stay in daylight as he walked to the St. John's Church to hold up a Bible like a Trump steak for a photo-op.

"We stand by those actions," McEnany affirmed.

Those actions have caused Trump's own former Secretary of Defense General Mattis to condemn Trump as a divider of the nation, which led his former Chief of Staff General John Kelly to defend Mattis against Trump's moronic attacks.

If Gen. Mattis was so awful why did Trump appoint him as Secretary of Defense?

Trump loves to inflict pain on those who do not support him and America got to see that up close and personal. Kayleigh can lie and deny all she wants, but the truth is right there in front of everyone.

By the way, they're losing the argument on this.