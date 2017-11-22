Stuart Varney Gets Knickers In A Twist At Trump Critic: 'You Don't Approve Of Our President, Do You?'

FBN's Stuart Varney engaged in a weird interview with Dr. Azriel Bermant, who claims Trump's uncouth rhetoric may force him to engage militarily with North Korea.

I'm, still trying to understand why this interview was even conducted. Slow news day? I guess if it's too embarrassing to have someone on that you'd have to ask about Trump's endorsement of Roy Moore, you better work the North Korean angle.

Weeks ago, Dr. Azriel Bermant wrote an article "Donald Trump will be forced into North Korea war for THIS reason."

"A missile defense expert and historian – told us that Trump's boisterous efforts on social media may have left world peace past the point of no return.Dr Bermant says that by macho posturing to followers, allies and the public through other mediums, Trump may have forced himself into a position where he has to launch military might.

Like many of us, Bermant surmises that by Trump's warring rhetoric against North Korea is forcing a "put up or shut up" move from Kim Jong-Un. And given the immaturity and narcissism of both leaders, the world is dangerously close to military actions.

Dr. Bermant is confirms what we all know: that much of the world feels the same way. Why Varney waited almost three weeks to interview him is beyond me.

Varney asked, "You say that in North Korea President Trump has talked himself, backed himself into a corner and could only get out of it by using military action, is that your point?"

Bermant said, "No, that's not -- what I'm saying is is his rhetoric and his tweeting puts Trump in position where he makes threat, there's a danger, he may feel he has to make good on the threats, however, I'm not saying here that Trump definitely needs to use force, I'm saying his rhetoric is dangerous because he's putting himself in a situation eventually where he is going to feel he has to use force otherwise he's not prepared to do anything about it."

All of Trump's diehard supporters love Trump when his attacks a rival so viciously, but it has a different impact on world events when he's doing it against a foreign nation.

Varney is proud of Trump.

"But he is the only president that managed to get China to do something about it, no?"

He agreed on the sanctions bit but explained that Trump also helps turn the people and leaders of North Korea into more hardliners.

"On the other hand, you know, by attacking and making personal attacks on Kim Jong-Un, as objectionable as he is, I think North Koreans take this very personally, that this is going to force them to take a tougher position."

Stuart then finally arrived at the point in the interview that he was looking for.

Varney said, "You don't approve of our president, do you? You don't approve of our president, do you?"

Getting your knickers in a real twist, eh Stuart?

Any criticisms leveled at Trump are not because of his actual behavior or policy decisions, but because of their dislike for him personally.

Dr. Bermant replied, "It's really a case of whether the Twitter rhetoric and personal insults, they're not away --

Stuart smiled and said, "You're not used to him, are you? You're not used to him. [laughter] And you're not going to get used to him."

Dr. Bermant smartly replied, "No one is used to him."

Stuart: "That's right."

"Even his own advisors aren't used to him," he said.

Ain't that the truth.