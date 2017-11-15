Texas Sheriff Threatens Charges Over Profane Sticker On Truck

Oh dear Lord in heaven above – this is my sheriff. No, seriously. In my county. He’s sitting at a desk just two miles away from where I am right now. I can prove it.

My damn sheriff.

Okay, the sheriff just announced that he’s in cahoots to intimidate a citizen who is within their rights protected by political speech. You cannot say F*** on my website, but you can anywhere else. In 1979, the Supreme Court said that you can use the word F*** in political speech. In Cohen vs. California the court said that a jacket saying “F*** the Draft!” was political speech. You’d think the prosecutor would know that. You’d think. And you’d be wrong.

Sheriff Nehls used to publicly call President Barack Obama, “That clown in Washington.” I think that’s obscene but I didn’t threaten to have him arrested. Because I’m not a little damn snowflake.

HERE’S THE REAL DEAL: Sheriff Nehls is planning on running for Congress in the Republican primary against Republican Pete Olson. Under weird Texas rules, if Nehls resigns before the filing deadline on December 11th, his position will be on the next November ballot. He’s planning on withdrawing 3 days before the deadline so only his idiot brother will know to file for sheriff. But his idiot brother is an idiot and leaked the plan. There will be a Democrat filing. I got this, y’all.