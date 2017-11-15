Twitter Goes Nuts As Mnuchin And His Trophy Wife Fondle New $1 Bills
This is actually shameful. The Goldman Sachs Treasury Secretary and former Hollywood movie producer once again takes his trophy wife out in public, and embarrasses the nation with a display so tone deaf.....Mnuchin must be on the spectrum in some way to not KNOW how this will play in the public that is already outraged that their healthcare costs are skyrocketing because of Trump while the GOP Congress cuts taxes for billionaires. And don't get me started about Candy Mnuchin. That's not her real name but I will spend ZERO time looking up anything about her. She's playing a spoiled rich girl blonde trophy wife because she is one.
In a normal administration, Steve would already be fired. In a normal Republican administration he would be given the choice of staying in his job or having his wife in public.
This is the Trump administration. This kind of CRAP is encouraged. Oh well, might as well laugh before the revolution carries them to the trash heap of history.
Comments