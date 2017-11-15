Moonie Times: Distrust WaPo On Roy Moore! They Hate Republicans!

Fox News analyst and Washington Times columnist Charles Hurt actually does believe the Washington Post story painting Judge Moore as a sexual deviant. But Mr. Hurt still claims the story is "hard to believe" because WaPo is so unfair to conservatives.

The lengths to which rabid Trump supporters will apologize for pedophilia and smear the media that exposed it? Remarkable.

Stuart Varney played video of Hannity calling out Roy Moore.

Varney said, "The drumbeat is getting louder but you know I'm not so sure Judge Moore is going to step aside."

"The thing that has been appealing about the guy in the past is that he doesn't care what anybody thinks but now that we find out these things, these accusations that have come out that are just absolutely reprehensible, he still doesn't care what anybody thinks."

Hurt continued, "I agree with you, I applaud Hannity, I applaud everybody for putting pressure on him to get out because, I mean, when I read that story the first time and read that the accusations that that woman leveled, it was chillingly -- it seemed to be very accurate and very -- it was very disturbing."

Advertisers putting pressure on Hannity's over-wrought defense of Moore initially? May have something to do with his flip-flop on Moore.

But Hurt seemed like a fairly normal conservative commentator until...

"But I think the other thing about this is the fact that the Washington Post, no one has so abandoned any effort to cover politics or politicians especially Republicans or Conservatives with any hint of fairness."

Only Trump's deepest swamp of avid fans hold this opinion.

Hurt continued, "They've so destroyed their own reputation that even with the blockbuster story like that, people are still, sort of, well, 'I don't know if it's true or not.' "

Varney replied, "Fair point, Charles."

I clipped this because it's the type of commentary that comes from right-wing media religiously. It goes unnoticed much of the time, but it's important.

Hurt knowingly believes the WaPo story and believes Moore is a disgrace. over their excellent reporting, but even when they get a big story correct, which is much of the time, they must be smeared no matter what so that when they report something on Trump that is not to his liking, they can claim they've already ruined their reputation.

And remember, Hurt writes for the freaking Washington "Moonie" Times.

The right-wing in this country wants all "news to be opinion, period. They can control opinions but not facts.