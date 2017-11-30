C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Flat Worms

Guitar buzz like a one hundred agitated wasp nests and sound of the bass has rumble like a mudslide rolling through a power plant. The energy is high but also detached.

It's as if L.A.'s Flat Worms are conscious to the fact that the music they're making causes a commotion and is a blast but they're also ambivalent to any aggrandization about it.

This also might explain why I've found myself playing this record a bunch since it came out. It's a right on clatter that grasps my eardrums in a way that's joyous and cynical at the same time. What are you listening to tonight?