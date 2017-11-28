Once Again, James O'Keefe Is Caught Slanting The Real Story

This is the tweet James O'Keefe sent out yesterday after a confrontation with Dan Lamothe, a Washington Post reporter over the latest Project Veritas scam:

The Washington Post sends a reporter to question me, but take a look. Who's interviewing who? Full: https://t.co/nEe7g7Cfa8 pic.twitter.com/tcrLxE9a8i — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 27, 2017

Via the Washington Post: We already know O'Keefe is a piece of crap, so we should not be surprised that he's bragging about an incident that was not as he describes it. Oops!

Project Veritas’s edited version leaves out most of The Post’s questions about Phillips and focuses on Davis’s choice not to comment on Project Veritas’s own project — the release of a recorded conversation with Post staff writer Dan Lamothe. O’Keefe tweeted that the conversation exposes the newspaper’s “hidden agenda” and alleged bias against President Trump. “Is The Washington Post ambushing me and confronting us because of what we’re about to release? Is this a sort of anticipatory behavior ahead of what we’re about to do?” O’Keefe asked Davis in the video. “For several weeks you have had one of your employees, contacting our reporters, under a false name, having multiple interviews,” Davis responded. “We have been trying to test the veracity . . . of the folks coming forward, accusing Roy Moore.” In a series of interviews with Post reporters over two weeks, Phillips shared a false story about an alleged sexual relationship in 1992 with Moore, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Alabama. She said the relationship led to an abortion when she was 15. During the interviews, she repeatedly pressed Post reporters to give their opinions on the whether her claims could affect Moore’s candidacy if she went public.

What kind of a man decides to hire someone to fake being raped to discredit actual victims? James O'Keefe, of course!