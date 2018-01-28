C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Mott The Hoople

By Dale Merrill

Ian Hunter is one of my favorite rock-n-roll singers of all time. Because of that, Mott the Hoople have some of my favorite songs ever.

I've never owned a copy of their 1971 album Brain Capers until a few weeks ago though. I picked it up as a thrift shop score and it has found itself being on my turntable a lot ever since. So much so where I started off the latest episode of latest rock-n-roll podcast/fake radio show with it.

What are you listening to tonight?


Brain Capers
Artist: Mott the Hoople

Comments

