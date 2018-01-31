Train Full Of Republicans Hits Garbage Truck, Kills One Worker

By Susie Madrak
6 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

UPDATE: One fatality reported on the truck's crew.

So there you are, driving a trash truck, just doing your job when you get hit by a train full of Republicans -- who, of course, leave the mess for working people to clean up.

Bloomberg News:

A train carrying Republican members of Congress to a party retreat struck a garbage truck outside Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday, Representative Bill Flores of Texas said.

Flores said some people on the truck were injured but all of the lawmakers on the train were all right as far as he knew. He said some lawmakers who are doctors got off the train to help people in the truck.

Republicans were heading to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for their annual planning retreat, a day after party members cheered for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address in Washington.

I wonder if Sen. Pat Toomey, who held up funding for train safety controls, was on that train. I hope so, it might help with that empathy deficit he has.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV