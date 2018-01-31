Train Full Of Republicans Hits Garbage Truck, Kills One Worker

UPDATE: One fatality reported on the truck's crew.

So there you are, driving a trash truck, just doing your job when you get hit by a train full of Republicans -- who, of course, leave the mess for working people to clean up.

Bloomberg News:

A train carrying Republican members of Congress to a party retreat struck a garbage truck outside Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday, Representative Bill Flores of Texas said.

Flores said some people on the truck were injured but all of the lawmakers on the train were all right as far as he knew. He said some lawmakers who are doctors got off the train to help people in the truck.

Republicans were heading to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for their annual planning retreat, a day after party members cheered for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address in Washington.