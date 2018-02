People considered it "wacky" that Team Finland was caught knitting in a variety of Olympic venues:

A knitting Olympic snowboarding coach (from Finland, of course). Reminds me of a general surgeon/hospital CEO I know who knits before performing surgery. https://t.co/7xFXyBNE9X — Kavita Pillay (@kbpillay) February 16, 2018

"...Finland’s team sports psychologist Hannaleena Ronkainen thought knitting could be a fun way to build camaraderie within the country’s entire contingent at the Winter Games. ..." — Aripekka Rajoo (@RajooAH) February 16, 2018

Turns out all that knitting was going toward two specific purposes. Relaxation of athletes:

⚡️ Olympic stress? Take up knitting, says Finlandhttps://t.co/gD9Hq5Ti5t — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) February 16, 2018

...and a blanket for the newborn baby of Finland's President.

This is #Finland: The president of Finland Sauli Niinistö got a present from the Olympic team. It was a hand-knitted blanket for his newborn son. #knitting #handcraft #sport #Olympics https://t.co/WMLfyGLaVi — Minna Huotilainen (@minnahuoti) February 26, 2018

#KnittingTeamFi proudly presents: the final outcome of our knitting project in #pyeongchang2018



Our president came to welcome us home from the #Olympics and we were able to hand over the blanket for his newborn son. #olympicteamfi pic.twitter.com/txddNBfdAc — Olympic Team Finland (@OlympicTeamFI) February 26, 2018

