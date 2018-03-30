On CNN, Rick Wilson Calls Trump's Invisible Wall 'Douchehenge'

CNN's Don Lemon introduced a segment last night about Trump bragging yesterday about his imaginary wall.

"The president told a crowd in Ohio his border wall, as he put it, has already started," Lemon said.

"We started building our wall, I'm so proud of it. We started. We have $1.6 billion and we have already started. You saw the picture. What a thing of beauty, on September 28th, we go farther. We are getting that sucker built."

"Trump referenced this picture," Lemon said. He tweeted showing construction. Okay, so here's the fact check. Okay. everyone, work has not begun on trump's border wall, in fact, Homeland Security Secretary Kristen Nielsen qualified they are of a wall rebuilt in Calexico, California, that it has nothing to do with the border wall.

"So why is the president touting a place that's not new construction on the wall? There is the picture. It's not the border wall," he pointed out.

Gleeful GOP strategist Rick Wilson responded.

"Well, Don the fundamental promise is 'I will keep the brown people away from you.' The modality is. 'I will build a wall. Mexico will pay for it.'

"There is no wall. There is no funding for a wall. He's got these four pieces of concrete, sample sections in California, which I call Douchehenge. It's a symbol for these people, these suckers that believe the wall is real. It's already half done, showing the picture of a fence today, there will be people that will say, that's the wall, it's being built, it's there.

"This is an alternate reality bubble. This is a key promise to his base. This is something he can't walk away from, the desperation of that made me feel like he is trying to woo Ann Coulter back into his loving arms.

"It was an astounding weak moment from a guy, he's so loose with the truth to begin with that it seems pathetic almost today."