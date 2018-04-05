C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Hot Snakes

Though plenty wished for it I don't think many people ever expected to see San Diego combo Hot Snakes getting back together, It had been fourteen years since they last put out an album.

Quite a few lost their minds when the band, comprised of members of Rocket From The Crypt, Drive Like Jehu, Obits, OFF! and more dropped their new album, Jericho Sirens, a few weeks back and are playing some shows to go with it. It sounds as if the band hasn't missed a beat.

Big Rock-n-roll riffs are still alive!

What are you listening to tonight?