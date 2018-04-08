Sorry Bill Maher, But No One Is 'Bullying' Laura Ingraham By Calling For A Boycott
I know Bill Maher is still upset about getting booted off the air for comments he made in the wake of the terrorist attacks on 9-11 during an episode of his previous show on ABC, Politically Incorrect, before moving to his current home on HBO.
But Maher really needs to get over it and quit rushing to the defense of every rotten right winger who finds themselves being protested at college campuses, or, facing a boycott, as we saw with Laura Ingraham after she attacked Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg on Twitter last week.
Maher complained that Ingraham was being "bullied" by Hogg and whined that the call for the sponsers to boycott her show were somehow un-American, but thankfully his guests, Eliot Spitzer, Heather McGhee and Max Boot were all quick to point out how wrong Maher's assertion was.
Here's more on the back and forth: Bill Maher defends Ingraham: Parkland student calling for a boycott is wrong:
Maher sparred with "Real Time" panel guests including author Max Boot over whether Hogg's boycott of Ingraham, who Maher admitted is a "deliberately terrible person," should be celebrated.
Hogg called for his Twitter followers to contact Ingraham's top advertisers following her criticism of him last month. Ingraham's Fox News show has since been dropped by multiple companies.
"I want to defend Laura Ingraham," Maher told the audience. "I know it sounds ridiculous, but it has to do with the Parkland kids and guns and free speech."
"Again, he is in the arena, and then he calls for a boycott of her sponsors," Maher continued, referring to Hogg, a student survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February.
"Really? Is that American?" Maher asked the crowd, several of whom audibly shouted "yes!" in response.
"He complains about bullying? That's bullying!" the host continued. "I have been the victim of a boycott ... I've lost a job as a result. It is wrong. You shouldn't do this by team, you should do it by principle."
"Boycotting is part of free speech," shot back former New York Gov. Elliot Spitzer (D). "Saying, 'I don't want to work with that person.' Saying, 'I will not buy a product from that person.' That's speech."↓ Story continues below ↓
"Really? All of the things Laura Ingraham has said over the years, and this is the straw that broke the camel's back?" Maher shot back.
It creates a "very chilling atmosphere," Maher added.
