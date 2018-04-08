Sorry Bill Maher, But No One Is 'Bullying' Laura Ingraham By Calling For A Boycott

I know Bill Maher is still upset about getting booted off the air for comments he made in the wake of the terrorist attacks on 9-11 during an episode of his previous show on ABC, Politically Incorrect, before moving to his current home on HBO.

But Maher really needs to get over it and quit rushing to the defense of every rotten right winger who finds themselves being protested at college campuses, or, facing a boycott, as we saw with Laura Ingraham after she attacked Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg on Twitter last week.

Maher complained that Ingraham was being "bullied" by Hogg and whined that the call for the sponsers to boycott her show were somehow un-American, but thankfully his guests, Eliot Spitzer, Heather McGhee and Max Boot were all quick to point out how wrong Maher's assertion was.

