C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Black Moth Super Rainbow
The earliest music of Black Moth Super Rainbow explored a sound of finding solace while standing in a constant mist of unease.
As their sound progress through each album, the music let more sunlight in burning off some of the malaise. On their first album in 6 years, Panic Blooms, clouds roll in. Sure, those clouds look like cotton candy, but they also obscure daydreams. Joy and remorse celebrate each other often on this record. A strange but interesting couple who share an interest in dark humor lush airy music.
What are you listening to tonight?
|Panic Blooms
|
Artist: Black Moth Super Rainbow
Price: $8.99
(As of 05/31/18 05:58 am details)
