C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Black Moth Super Rainbow

The earliest music of Black Moth Super Rainbow explored a sound of finding solace while standing in a constant mist of unease.

As their sound progress through each album, the music let more sunlight in burning off some of the malaise. On their first album in 6 years, Panic Blooms, clouds roll in. Sure, those clouds look like cotton candy, but they also obscure daydreams. Joy and remorse celebrate each other often on this record. A strange but interesting couple who share an interest in dark humor lush airy music.

What are you listening to tonight?