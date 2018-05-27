C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Hasil Adkins

When it comes to an outdoor party, there is nothing more heartbreaking than a child's face when they walk up to a grill and are told "Sorry, kid. There are no more hot dogs." They have a look like their entire world has just ended upon hearing the news.

Playing them this maniacal song from Hasil Adkins won't cheer them up either. Unless they have a penchant for backwater, outsider rockabilly from a monaural era, that is.

What are you listening to tonight?