For over a decade now, Brooklyn's A Place To Bury Strangers have cranked up a splatter of sonic guitar grind over a battering of sparse drums and solid basslines that hook it all in as their anchor.

The latest album, Pinned, is their first in three years. It's another tornado of sound that'll suck one into the vortex and thrash the eardrums around and around.

