The Obvious Question: Was Trump Laundering Money? And For Whom?

So here's this mind boggling new story from the Washington Post's David Fahrenthold, about Trump spending hundreds of millions of dollars in cash on golf course purchases.

Fahrenthold was a guest on Morning Joe today, and there were all sorts of questions about why Trump did it. Of course, they sidestepped around the obvious: money-laundering.

During Trump's Atlantic City era, he was even charged with it in 1998 -- his casino ended up paying a $477,000 fine without admitting any liability under the Bank Secrecy Act. (At the time, his Taj Mahal casino was very popular with members of Brooklyn's Russian mob, but names of the violators were never released.)

The Taj was charged again, in 2015.

Trump's money laundering was always an open secret. It's probably what Putin has on him now. Can we stop giving this crook the benefit of the doubt?