Graduating Middle Schoolers Given Bullet-Proof Backpack Plates Before Going Off To High School

So...here we are.

Source: Fox 29 in Philadelphia



Local students have been outfitted with ‘ballistic shields’ for their backpacks as they get ready to head to high school next year. FOX 29’s Bruce Gordon was at St. Cornelius in Chadds Ford Monday as graduating 8th-grade students were given the bulletproof plates, all thanks to a local company.

Glen Mills-based Unequal Technologies developed the ultra-thin Safe Shield and designed the 10-by-12-inch plate to be slipped into a backpack, which can then be used as the name implies. “Handguns are useless against a product like this. Shotguns are useless against a product like this,” explained Rob Vito, Unequal’s president.