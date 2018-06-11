Kellyanne Sings Word Salad, But Trump 'Doctrine' Is 'We're America, B*tch'

This may seem to be an odd juxtaposition, but Kellyanne Conway telling Ralph Reed that her secret to defending Trump against the media is to keep smiling...

...and a "senior White House Official" telling Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic that the Trump Doctrine is "We're America, Bitch."

The best distillation of the Trump Doctrine I heard, though, came from a senior White House official with direct access to the president and his thinking. I was talking to this person several weeks ago, and I said, by way of introduction, that I thought it might perhaps be too early to discern a definitive Trump Doctrine. “No,” the official said. “There’s definitely a Trump Doctrine.” What is it?, I asked. Here is the answer I received: “The Trump Doctrine is, ‘We’re America, Bitch.’ That’s the Trump Doctrine.”

Are totally related.

It's not clear that Kellyanne Conway is the un-named senior official here (though she very often is). In fact, it's as likely that the quote came from Trump himself, "a senior White House official with direct access to the president and his thinking."

But the smarmy "how dare the media mistreat us" and the "Bitch" comment go hand-in-hand in Trump world.

The jingoism combined with victim-hood whining works with the Trump base, and that is all that matters.

PS Ralph Reed is the perfect interviewer for Kellyanne, given his history taking money from gambling interests in order to stop gambling in an adjacent state, all the while pretending his anti-gambling platform is faith-based. He's a money "laundering" liar of the first order.

Twitter responds to the "We're America, Bitch" line:

"We're America, bitch."

Pretty sure this makes us the bad guys. — Gary David Sam (@garydavidsam) June 11, 2018

From MAGA to‘We’re America, Bitch.’" in 60 seconds flat. Jingoism becomes the law of the land. We're descending to the 7th level of Hell. Good job GOP. — DarkHorse (@j_thetribe) June 11, 2018

"We're America, Bitch" is just a half-step away from "America, fuck yeah." Trey Parker and Matt Stone were prescient.https://t.co/EUXJXz1TlW

A Senior White House Official told TheAtlantic's @JeffreyGoldberg that the "Trump Doctrine" is:



"We're America, bitch."



This is what the big drunk guy at the bar usually says 2 seconds before a 100 pound woman knocks him out. This isn't how a respectable nation speaks to allies — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 11, 2018

This administration is like a frat bro who doesn't show up to lecture, reads a one paragraph summary of realism on Wikipedia while doing a keg stand, and then insists to everyone around them that they're an international relations expert. https://t.co/eiC3iAkppj — Gennady Rudkevich (@grudkev) June 11, 2018

The fundamental difference between two US presidents’ foreign policy posture



Obama doctrine: “Don’t do stupid shit”



Trump doctrine: “We’re America, bitch” — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) June 11, 2018