Kellyanne Sings Word Salad, But Trump 'Doctrine' Is 'We're America, B*tch'
This may seem to be an odd juxtaposition, but Kellyanne Conway telling Ralph Reed that her secret to defending Trump against the media is to keep smiling...
...and a "senior White House Official" telling Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic that the Trump Doctrine is "We're America, Bitch."
The best distillation of the Trump Doctrine I heard, though, came from a senior White House official with direct access to the president and his thinking. I was talking to this person several weeks ago, and I said, by way of introduction, that I thought it might perhaps be too early to discern a definitive Trump Doctrine.
“No,” the official said. “There’s definitely a Trump Doctrine.”
What is it?, I asked. Here is the answer I received:
“The Trump Doctrine is, ‘We’re America, Bitch.’ That’s the Trump Doctrine.”
Are totally related.
It's not clear that Kellyanne Conway is the un-named senior official here (though she very often is). In fact, it's as likely that the quote came from Trump himself, "a senior White House official with direct access to the president and his thinking."
But the smarmy "how dare the media mistreat us" and the "Bitch" comment go hand-in-hand in Trump world.
The jingoism combined with victim-hood whining works with the Trump base, and that is all that matters.
PS Ralph Reed is the perfect interviewer for Kellyanne, given his history taking money from gambling interests in order to stop gambling in an adjacent state, all the while pretending his anti-gambling platform is faith-based. He's a money "laundering" liar of the first order.
Twitter responds to the "We're America, Bitch" line:
