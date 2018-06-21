Is The New York Times Advising Blogs On Use Of 'The F Word'?

Editor's Note: Crooks and Liars has a 'no F-word' policy. Web search results are compromised when posts contain profanities, as search engines devalue titles and content containing the word. (Posts containing the word are banned from safe search and deranked for everything else.) If you wish to read this post with all it's F-word glory, the original is here. Driftglass is one of the founding "vituperative foul-mouthed bloggers of the Left" (David Broder, 2006) and we're grateful he allows us to cross-post his writing, edited for f-words, here.

Context:

Two stories today: WaPo White House chief notes Trump is "echoing the words and images of the white nationalist movement to dehumanize immigrants and inflame racial tensions"...NYT runs piece about decline in "civility" on both sides, noting people are angrily insulting Trump. pic.twitter.com/0fvoFnYA1T — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 21, 2018

See what happens when you don't punch Nazis. — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) June 20, 2018

-- eds

The tone police

They live on cable teevee

The tone police

They're paid to shush and decree

The tone police

They're coming to denounce me

Oh no...

As a card-carrying vituperative, foul-mouthed blogger of the Left, I spend most of my evenings pretty much like every other vituperative, foul-mouthed blogger of the Left in America: leading my local chapter of the notorious Libtard "lang-gang", MLA-13, on a city-wide reign of linguistic terror.

Our signature move? Spray painting churches with improperly positioned Oxford commas. Ha! Take that, Corrupt Duopoly!

Yes, for years I put the "punk" in "improper punctuation" but it turns out that, as good as it felt to stick it to The Man, I was wrong to do so. So very wrong!

What turned me right around was the very wise column by my betters at the New York Times yesterday. Mr. Peter Baker and Ms. Katie Roger note very wisely that, when fighting a Russia-backed white-supremacist/theocratic minority who have taken over your country, are aggressively destroying every democratic institution right before our eyes, deliberately trashing our key alliances, and ripping babies from their mothers and putting them in cages, nothing is more important than good manners.



↓ Story continues below ↓ In Trump’s America, the Conversation Turns Ugly and Angry, Starting at the Top ... Mr. Trump’s coarse discourse increasingly seems to inspire opponents to respond with vituperative words of their own. Whether it be Robert De Niro’s four-letter condemnation at the Tony Awards or a congressional intern who shouted the same word at Mr. Trump when he visited the Capitol this week, the president has generated so much anger among his foes that some are crossing boundaries that he himself shattered long ago.

The politics of rage that animated Mr. Trump’s political rise now dominate the national conversation, as demonstrated repeatedly during the debate over his “zero tolerance” immigration policy that separated children from parents apprehended at the border.





“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a decline in civility and an uptick in incivility,” said Christine Porath, a Georgetown University professor and author of “Mastering Civility,” a book on behavior in the workplace. “It seems like people are not only reciprocating, but we tend to stoop lower rather than higher. It’s really putting us in an unfortunate place.”





...

Yes, by the simple act of pretending that the entire Bush Administration never happened, the entire Obama Administration never happened --



