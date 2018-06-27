Trump May Hire Ex-Fox Exec Ousted Amid Roger Ailes Scandals

After being forced to resign from Fox News after the Roger Ailes sexually harassment scandal unfolded, the former co-president is in heavy discussions to become Trump's Communications Director.

Back on May of 2017, Bill Shine resigned because of his horrific handling of claims of sexual harassment against former Chief Executive Roger Ailes and fired host Bill O'Reilly.



The White House knows they will face a fair amount of criticism over this hiring but the NY Times reports, "they believe they can weather it."

While Shine was never named as a harasser, he obviously acted like a force field to deflect away any charges so as to protect the network.

Shine is named in several of the harassment lawsuits filed against the network, alleging that he failed to act on complaints about Ailes.

The Trump administration thrives on controversy, so this move fits right in with their chaos theory of governing, as well as their willful insistence on White male supremacy. Send a signal to the misogynists that their anti-woman bigotry is A-OK!

CNN reports that Hannity is the Bill Shine matchmaker and the NY Times said Kellyanne Conway, who turned down the position, also pushed for his hiring.