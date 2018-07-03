Late Nite Music Club With Rock Your Speech

Cheap Trick Bassist Tom Petersson's project "Rock Your Speech":

Rock Your Speech uses songs and lyric videos to build language skills in children with autism. Listen to the music, and you’ll hear useful phrases and sounds, such as “I’m hungry," “What’s your name" or “I don’t feel good." Repetition techniques teach language simply and literally, and since it’s truly rock and roll, the music appeals to all ages. Watch a lyric video, and you’ll see how words and images work in tandem to reinforce language skills and show the mechanics of speech sounds.

"Blue" features Leticia Wolf on lead vocals. See the NBC News story on Rock Your Speech here.



