30 years ago today, the Scottish band Blue Nile released their 2nd album Hats.

Though the album only reached #108 on the Billboard 200 in the US, it's single did "The Downtown Lights" go to #10 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart. It would be the band's on chart action in the states. The album did make a lot of critics best-of lists for the year of 1989 and in 2006 Q magazine picked it as one of the "40 Best Albums of the '80s"

What are you listening to tonight?